Afternoon News in Japanese 28 December 2022

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
- The New South Wales Premier calls on people to stay safe at the beach after more than 600 surf rescues over the past three days
- Chinese residents welcome the lifting of travel restrictions following nearly three years of strict quarantine
- A new chapter for Australian tennis, as the inaugural United Cup commences tomorrow
LISTEN TO
Afternoon News 28 December 2022
08:32
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
