Afternoon News in Japanese 28 December 2022

Published 28 December 2022 at 2:35pm
Presented by Yumi Oba
Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 28 December 2022.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
  • The New South Wales Premier calls on people to stay safe at the beach after more than 600 surf rescues over the past three days
  • Chinese residents welcome the lifting of travel restrictions following nearly three years of strict quarantine
  • A new chapter for Australian tennis, as the inaugural United Cup commences tomorrow
Afternoon News 28 December 2022　

08:32

