Afternoon News in Japanese 28 September 2022

Source: SBS

Published 28 September 2022 at 2:54pm
Presented by Yumi Oba
Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 28 September 2022

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS　
  • Labor introduces legislation for a National Anti-Corruption Commission to Parliament, with the Opposition cautiously supportive
  • Several states offering Optus customers replacement driver's licences following the company's data breach
  • A former Matildas player caught in an attempted car robbery during a live radio interview
LISTEN TO
Afternoon News in Japanese 28 September 2022

07:22
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our 
podcast
