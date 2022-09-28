TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Labor introduces legislation for a National Anti-Corruption Commission to Parliament, with the Opposition cautiously supportive
- Several states offering Optus customers replacement driver's licences following the company's data breach
- A former Matildas player caught in an attempted car robbery during a live radio interview
LISTEN TO
Afternoon News in Japanese 28 September 2022
07:22
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our
Advertisement
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese page!