Afternoon News in Japanese 6 December 2022

Published 6 December 2022 at 3:36pm
Presented by Yumi Oba
Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 6 December 2022.

Presented by Yumi Oba
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
  • The Prime Minister's office confirms National Cabinet will be meeting virtually on Friday
  • The Australian Government invests over 300 million dollars in the education of First Nations children
  • Japan knocked out of the World Cup after losing to Croatia in penalty shoot-out
LISTEN TO
Afternoon News in Japanese 6 December 2022

08:53
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
