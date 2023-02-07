Afternoon News in Japanese 7 Feburary 2023

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
- Death toll rising in Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquake causes over 3500 deaths
- US-China meeting indefinitely postponed in the aftermath of the downing of a Chinese balloon over the United States
- English football team Manchester City facing potential troubles over its finances
Afternoon News in Japanese 7 February 2023
