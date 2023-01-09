Archie Roach (MF443) State Memorial

SBS Japanese

State Memorial Service for Uncle Archie Roach

State Memorial Service for Uncle Archie Roach

Pedestal with photo of Uncle Archie Roach and guitar in the background seen during the State Memorial Service on December 15, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. The State Memorial Service was held to celebrate the life and music of Archie Roach, an accomplished indigenous musician who was inducted into the ARIA hall of fame in 2020, and died in July last year. Credit: Tamati Smith/Getty Images

Published 9 January 2023 at 10:26pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Naomune Anzai
Source: SBS
Thousands of people crowded Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl to celebrate the life of Ucle Archie, and to bid him farewell. Before the music began, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews offered an apology to the great musician on behalf of his government, for what he endured by being removed from his family. Archie was just three when he was taken from his family, and never saw his parents again.

