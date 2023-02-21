Taiyo Marchand just celebrated his 13th birthday on February 3.





Although he is just 13, he has been busking for seven years now.





Taiyo started busking with his bongo at 6, and his instrumental repertoire gradually grew.





Today he sings his originals and covers songs while playing the piano and guitar.



6 year old Taiyo busking for the first time. Credit: Sachiko Marchand Taiyo recently returned home after a 15-week busking tour.





He has been busking around Europe between recording for a music show in France, his father's home country.





In Australia, where busking culture is prevalent, it is common to see buskers on the streets and to pay for performances, but Taiyo says it is different in other countries.





In France, the poor often busk to earn money, and people look at busking differently, says his mother Sachiko.





However, something still resonated with the people, she says.





In one French town, Taiyo was surrounded by many people who sang enthusiastically in French and sometimes helped him with the lyrics.





"I felt so much warmth in this trip," says Sachiko to SBS Japanese.



Taiyo busking around Europe Credit: Sachiko Marchand Taiyo covers many genres, including funk, blues, and dance, but he also writes his music.





His first album was released when he was just 11 years old.





His latest song, "Horizon," sings about the days of lockdown and lack of inspiration in his life.



Credit: Sachiko Marchand Taiyo regularly busks at Manly's Corso or Pitt Street Mall.





His Instagram account , which has 276,000 followers, live streams the busking, and on the day of the interview, nearly 500 people worldwide were watching.



Taiyo's family is his biggest suppoerter Credit: Yumi Oba For the full interview with Taiyo and Sachiko, listen below.



LISTEN TO At 13, Taiyo is already a veteran busker travelling the world 09:55 Play

Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm

You can listen to our past stories from our podcast