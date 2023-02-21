At 13, Taiyo is already a veteran busker travelling the world

Taiyo Marchand.jpg

Taiyo Marchand busking at Manly Corso Credit: Yumi Oba

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

His first busking was at six years old, and his first album was at 11. Now 13, Taiyo Marchad's dream is to become a star.

Taiyo Marchand just celebrated his 13th birthday on February 3.

Although he is just 13, he has been busking for seven years now.

Taiyo started busking with his bongo at 6, and his instrumental repertoire gradually grew.

Today he sings his originals and covers songs while playing the piano and guitar.
Taiyo 6 yr old.jpg
6 year old Taiyo busking for the first time. Credit: Sachiko Marchand
Taiyo recently returned home after a 15-week busking tour.

He has been busking around Europe between recording for a music show in France, his father's home country.

In Australia, where busking culture is prevalent, it is common to see buskers on the streets and to pay for performances, but Taiyo says it is different in other countries.

In France, the poor often busk to earn money, and people look at busking differently, says his mother Sachiko.

However, something still resonated with the people, she says.

In one French town, Taiyo was surrounded by many people who sang enthusiastically in French and sometimes helped him with the lyrics.

"I felt so much warmth in this trip," says Sachiko to SBS Japanese.
Untitled design.jpg
Taiyo busking around Europe Credit: Sachiko Marchand
Taiyo covers many genres, including funk, blues, and dance, but he also writes his music.

His first album was released when he was just 11 years old.

His latest song, "Horizon," sings about the days of lockdown and lack of inspiration in his life.
Taiyo Recording.jpg
Credit: Sachiko Marchand
Taiyo regularly busks at Manly's Corso or Pitt Street Mall.

His
Instagram account
, which has 276,000 followers, live streams the busking, and on the day of the interview, nearly 500 people worldwide were watching.
Marchand Family.jpg
Taiyo's family is his biggest suppoerter Credit: Yumi Oba
For the full interview with Taiyo and Sachiko, listen below.
LISTEN TO
Taiyo Marchand image

At 13, Taiyo is already a veteran busker travelling the world

09:55
READ MORE

‘Japanese Blues Cowboy’ among buskers helping breathe life into Melbourne after restrictions relaxed

Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our 
podcast
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese 
Facebook 
page!
Share

Latest podcast episodes

epaselect TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

Turkey rattled by more quakes

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 21 February 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese points his finger in Question Time

Federal Opposition accuses Labor of weak border policies

Mayu Tomaru in action

Beef tongues and possum sausages (FS 1)