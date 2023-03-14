AUKUS submarine plans launched in the United States

Australia's leader Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden stand at podiums

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Up to eight new Australian-made AUKUS* class conventionally-armed but nuclear-powered submarines will roll off the production line from the early 2040s.

A senior government source says the new program is expected to cost between $268 billion and $368 billion in total to the Australian taxpayer.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U-S President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Mr Sunak made the joint announcement in the United States.
It's considered a very public show of military strength- sending a message aimed directly at Beijing about the security environment to come.
The submarines will be equipped with the US vertical launch system and it’s envisaged one would be produced every three years.


Download the free 
SBS Radio app
to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.
Visit our
Facebook
for more Japanese stories and images.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 14 March 2023

Portait Of Luciano Pavarotti

Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana (VIVA! Opera 37)

Antlers Yoth Tour.jpg

Football exchange: J-League Youth, Kashima Antlers Australian Tour

Tomaru28 メルボルン自宅でたべる「ネバネバ丼」.jpg

Nebaneba Don (FS 4)