AUKUS submarine plans launched in the United States

A senior government source says the new program is expected to cost between $268 billion and $368 billion in total to the Australian taxpayer.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U-S President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Mr Sunak made the joint announcement in the United States.



It's considered a very public show of military strength- sending a message aimed directly at Beijing about the security environment to come.



The submarines will be equipped with the US vertical launch system and it’s envisaged one would be produced every three years.







