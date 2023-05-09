Aussie rockers prepare to face their Eurovision trial

Voyager's Danny Estrin performs during the London Eurovision Party 2023

Voyager's Danny Estrin performs during the London Eurovision Party 2023 Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer

In the early hours of Wednesday morning Australian time, this year’s Eurovision Song Contest begins, with the first semi-final. Australia’s entrant, Voyager, have a couple more days to prepare; they’re in the second semi-final, but the synth metal rockers say they’re ready to rock the Liverpool stage.

Eurovision 2023 is - more than any other year - about nations coming together.
The United Kingdom is hosting this year’s contest on behalf of last year’s winners, Ukraine and the show’s producer say they are conscious of the fact that Ukrainian culture has to be properly represented here on the Liverpool stage.

Eurovision semifinals and the contest itself will be broadcast live from Wednesday 10 to Sunday 14 May at 5:00am on SBS and SBS On Demand, with the prime time broadcasts from Friday 12 – Sunday 14 May at 7:30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.


