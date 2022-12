Available in other languages

Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong have travelled to Washington D-C to meet their US counterparts in the first AUSMIN meeting since the Albanese government came to power.







Mr Marles is in the process of determining which nuclear submarine to buy under the AUKUS alliance with the US and UK.



