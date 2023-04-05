Australia Explained: The shocking parts of Australian education（Ep.6）

Boy Hanging on Monkey Bars school. Source - Pexels Thirdman.jpg

Credit: Pexels Thirdman

For migrants, navigating the 'best' educational future for their children can be difficult, especially when thinking through the private and public systems.

While many cultures push their children to be academic and heavily focus on test scores, the Australian education system helps to give children a bit more choice regarding what they study, based on what they like.

There is also the recognition that university is not the only path to be chosen, with apprenticeships, learning a trade, gap years, and entry level jobs all acceptable choices after high school finishes.
School Girls Behind Bookshelf in Classroom. Pexels Ron Lach.jpg
Credit: Pexels Ron Lach
Many schools also encourage extracurricular activities. These are activities that are often facilitated by the school but take place outside of school hours. These activities include solo and team sports, music lessons and groups, dance, spelling competitions, debating, and many more.
international students
Source: AAP
