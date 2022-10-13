Australia remembers the Bali bombing victims

Twenty years ago, as friends, families and football teams were enjoying their Balinese holidays, two bombs were detonated in the heart of Kuta Beach.





202 people were killed - among them, 88 Australians - and hundreds more were injured.





It was - and remains - the largest loss of Australian life in a single terror attack.





Advertisement

The country has paused to reflect on what it lost.



Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.