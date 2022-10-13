SBS Japanese

Australia remembers the Bali bombing victims

BALI BOMBINGS 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Family and friends of the victims during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Bali bombings at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Source: AAP / NIKKI SHORT/AAPIMAGE

Published 13 October 2022 at 1:58pm
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS

Twenty years ago, as friends, families and football teams were enjoying their Balinese holidays, two bombs were detonated in the heart of Kuta Beach.

Twenty years ago, as friends, families and football teams were enjoying their Balinese holidays, two bombs were detonated in the heart of Kuta Beach.

202 people were killed - among them, 88 Australians - and hundreds more were injured.

It was - and remains - the largest loss of Australian life in a single terror attack.

The country has paused to reflect on what it lost.

