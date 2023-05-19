Australian youngsters get to play with artificial intelligence

Stela Solar from the the CSIRO's National AI Centre Source: SBS / Tys Occhiuzzi

The growing popularity of artificial intelligence around the world, has come with warnings of its potential for misuse. A new program developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States, has been designed to educate students, including in Australia, about AI's potential benefits.

In classrooms around Australia, there were big ideas, and big data being shared among students between years 5 and 10.
The Day of AI is a worldwide educational program, aimed at preparing our youngest minds for the technology of the future.
The program is delivered partly by the CSIRO's National Artificial Intelligence Centre, established by the federal government in 2021 after AI was identified as one of 63 critical technologies in the national interest.
Although some fear having their jobs replaced by AI, Stela Solar from the the CSIRO's National AI Centre says it will also create jobs.
The CSIRO says that when designed correctly, AI can help tackle society's most complex issues.


