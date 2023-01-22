Why Australia's population strategy isn't easy for its Asian neighbours to follow

Fishermen are pulling nets for fishing

Source: Getty / wichan sumalee/Getty Images

Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are now dealing with declining populations or slower growth. While they are looking at ways to bolster their birth rates, Australia has managed to maintain its demographic balance. But experts say such an immigration policy cannot be easily emulated by Asian nations.

The global population is predicted to grow by less than 0.9 per cent this year.
In the Asia Pacific region, the Philippines is projected to experience the highest population growth, at 1.54 per cent, while Japan will see the largest decline.
Unlike its Asian neighbours however, Australia has managed to keep growing thanks to immigration.
The Australian method is not easily emulated by Asian countries.
Most of them are still reluctant to open up to immigration, relying instead on motivating their populations to have more babies.
China and Japan have offered financial incentives to citizens to have children.
For a nation as populous as China, even adopting an Australian-type of immigration would not fix the issue.
For most Asian countries, it remains challenging to attract and keep migrants.


