Why Australia's population strategy isn't easy for its Asian neighbours to follow

The global population is predicted to grow by less than 0.9 per cent this year.



In the Asia Pacific region, the Philippines is projected to experience the highest population growth, at 1.54 per cent, while Japan will see the largest decline.



Unlike its Asian neighbours however, Australia has managed to keep growing thanks to immigration.



The Australian method is not easily emulated by Asian countries.



Most of them are still reluctant to open up to immigration, relying instead on motivating their populations to have more babies.



China and Japan have offered financial incentives to citizens to have children.



For a nation as populous as China, even adopting an Australian-type of immigration would not fix the issue.



For most Asian countries, it remains challenging to attract and keep migrants.







Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

