Back to school for Northern Territory flood evacuees

KALKARINDJI FLOOD EVACUATION

Residents from the Kalkarindji area after being evacuated during major flooding in the Northern Territory. Credit: ASHLEY GILLETT/PR IMAGE

More than 170 students displaced by flooding in the Northern Territory have returned to school in a makeshift classroom inside the Darwin Evacuation Centre. They're among 700 evacuees rescued from rising floodwaters last week in the remote communities of Daguragu, Kalkarindji and Pigeon Hole. Authorities say it could be another month before they return home.

Heavy rainfall saw the Victoria River and surrounding creeks burst their banks last week, inundating homes.
Families were evacuated to Darwin by the Australian Defence Force.
Floodwaters have also closed the Victoria Highway.
This has cut off the only overland supply route into the Eastern Kimberley after flooding destroyed the Fitzroy Crossing Bridge in January.
A timeline for repairs is still days away.


