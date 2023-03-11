Back to school for Northern Territory flood evacuees

Heavy rainfall saw the Victoria River and surrounding creeks burst their banks last week, inundating homes.



Families were evacuated to Darwin by the Australian Defence Force.



Floodwaters have also closed the Victoria Highway.



This has cut off the only overland supply route into the Eastern Kimberley after flooding destroyed the Fitzroy Crossing Bridge in January.



A timeline for repairs is still days away.







Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

