Beef tongues which are sold in Japan too, but refined a bit more.



牛タンと息子さん (Her son holding a beef tongue for photo shooting) Source: Supplied / Mayu Tomaru



This is an Aussie tiramisu.



エミューの卵を使ったティラミス (Tiramisu made of Emu eggs) Source: Supplied / Mayu Tomaru Possum sausages, fair dinkum Australians.



ポッサムのソーセージ (Possum sausages) Source: Supplied / Mayu Tomaru



