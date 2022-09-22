Bombshell report prompts AFL review of Hawks' treatment of Indigenous players

Amid allegations of racism and separation from families, one former Hawthorn player says he was pressured by coaching staff to get rid of his partner and have a pregnancy terminated.





The report - based on the evidence of more than 20 players - has embroiled two of the game's biggest names: newly-appointed North Melbourne coach Alister Clarkson and Brisbane's Chris Fagan.





It's alleged in an ABC report into the review that in a meeting with then-Hawthorn coach Clarkson and then-deputy Fagan, a player was told he should leave his partner and have her 12-week pregnancy terminated.



Advertisement

LEARN JAPANESE Slow Japanese

Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.