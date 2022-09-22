SBS Japanese

Bombshell report prompts AFL review of Hawks' treatment of Indigenous players

AFL HAWTHORN FOOTBALL CLUB STOCK

Hawthorn Hawks signage at the clubs headquarters in Melbourne, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The AFL says an external review has revealed allegations of "extremely serious" historical racism incidents at the Hawthorn Football Club. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Published 22 September 2022 at 12:24pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
The AFL has launched an independent review into the treatment of Indigenous players at one of the country's biggest sporting clubs.

Amid allegations of racism and separation from families, one former Hawthorn player says he was pressured by coaching staff to get rid of his partner and have a pregnancy terminated.

The report - based on the evidence of more than 20 players - has embroiled two of the game's biggest names: newly-appointed North Melbourne coach Alister Clarkson and Brisbane's Chris Fagan.

It's alleged in an ABC report into the review that in a meeting with then-Hawthorn coach Clarkson and then-deputy Fagan, a player was told he should leave his partner and have her 12-week pregnancy terminated.
