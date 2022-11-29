SBS Japanese

Bushfires more likely in the summer ahead

AUSTRALIA BUSHFIRES

epa09731970 A handout photo made available by Western Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) shows firefighters battling a bushfire in Bridgetown, Western Australia, 06 February 2022. Multiple fires were raging across the state prompting evacuations. EPA/EVAN COLLIS / DFES HANDOUT NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: EVAN COLLIS / DFES HANDOUT/EPA

Published 30 November 2022 at 12:04am
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Yuko Kamimura
With summer about to kick off, firefighters are warning Australians to be prepared. Experts say a wet winter has actually made some regions of the country more at risk of bush fires.

