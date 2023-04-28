Cash Savage & The Last Drinks (MF 458)Play05:02Cash Savage & The Last Drinks. Credit: RStillsGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.62MB) 5th studio album 'So This Is Love' was released on 28 April 2023. The album reflects Cash's ordeal during COVID-19 pandemic.Official YouTube videohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr2whvPI1tADownload the free SBS Audio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.https://podfollow.com/sbs-japaneseVisit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.ShareLatest podcast episodesView from the top: How Sanshiro took his dream of hot air ballooning to new heights in AustraliaThe Fujita Salvage Operation: a Sydney-based writer published a book about the mission impossiblePBS could save patients money and timeSBS Japanese: Afternoon News in Japanese 26 April 2023