Charles Maimarosia（MF 441）

International Day Stage - 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 16: (L-R) Mau Power, Alena Murang, Charles Maimarosia, and Yoyo Tuki of Small Island Big Song perform at the International Day Stage during SXSW at Lustre Pearl on March 16, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Credit: Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW

Published 23 December 2022 at 1:33pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Melbourne-based Charles Maimarosia is a unique and extraordinary Solomon Islands singer and musician, raised in a remote Pipisu village of Malaita. New single Haiamasina, (English translation: ‘Loving’), is an expansive and strident love poem that illustrates 'Are’Are customs and traditions.

Available in other languages
Official YouTube video

