Charlie Needs Braces (MF 449) New solo project

A new solo project of Charlie Woods who is popular trumpet player/composer/performer from Melbourne. She is going to play at St Kilda Festival on Sunday 19 Feb 2023.

Official YouTube video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNbm2YotQ5w&t=1s