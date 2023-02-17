Charlie Needs Braces (MF 449) New solo project

Charlie Needs Braces

Charlie Needs Braces Credit: T J Garvie

A new solo project of Charlie Woods who is popular trumpet player/composer/performer from Melbourne. She is going to play at St Kilda Festival on Sunday 19 Feb 2023.

Official YouTube video
