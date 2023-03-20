Child (MF 453) Classic rock

Child (MF 453) Classic rockPlay05:11Child Source: Facebook / ChildGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.74MB) Child is “Classic Rock” trio from Melbourne. They have core followers in Australia and Europe, with their “old school” sound and approach.Official YouTube audiohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmAXLNRgEgwDownload the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.https://podfollow.com/sbs-japaneseVisit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.ShareLatest podcast episodesUni's 3,500km Challenge UpdateWarning of winter gas supply shortfallTaste of Okinawa (FS 5)Australia Explained: The stories behind Australia's most iconic foods (Ep. 3)