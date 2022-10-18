China's president vows to stop Taiwanese separatism

Mr Xi is widely expected to win a third leadership term at the conclusion of the week-long congress.



Making him the most powerful leader of the Communist party since Chairman Mao Zedong.



Among rising tensions between China and the US, amplified by the threat of a world war caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mr Xi announced China continues to strengthen its military.



Taiwan delivered an emphatic rebuke to the declaration by Mr Xi that it re-unify with the mainland.



Taiwan says it will not back down on its national sovereignty or freedom.



The day after the congress ends on Saturday, Mr Xi is expected to introduce his new Politburo Standing Committee, a seven-person leadership team.







