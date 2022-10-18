SBS Japanese

China's president vows to stop Taiwanese separatism

China Party Congress What's Next

20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party in Beijing. Source: AAP / Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Published 18 October 2022 at 10:41pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
At the 20th National Congress Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to stop Taiwanese separatism. Some experts say the Communist leader's behaviour is making smaller countries, like Taiwan, scared.

Mr Xi is widely expected to win a third leadership term at the conclusion of the week-long congress.
Making him the most powerful leader of the Communist party since Chairman Mao Zedong.
Among rising tensions between China and the US, amplified by the threat of a world war caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mr Xi announced China continues to strengthen its military.
Taiwan delivered an emphatic rebuke to the declaration by Mr Xi that it re-unify with the mainland.
Taiwan says it will not back down on its national sovereignty or freedom.
The day after the congress ends on Saturday, Mr Xi is expected to introduce his new Politburo Standing Committee, a seven-person leadership team.


