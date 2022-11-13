SBS Japanese

Coffee brewing demonstrations (Coffee Break N73)

Coffee brewing at a booth.

Mr Ishiwata brewing Coffee in MICE 2022. Source: Supplied / Toshiyuki Ishiwata

Published 13 November 2022 at 11:55am
By Toshiyuki Ishiwata
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Source: SBS
There were some Japanese companies participating in MICE. One of the Japanese companies offered local businesses an opportunity for their demonstrations using its booth.

