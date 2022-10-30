SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Coffee Varieties at Fazenda Progresso (Coffee Break N70)Play10:38SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Catuai (Red) and Topazio (Yellow). Credit: Toshiyuki IshiwataGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.74MB)Published 30 October 2022 at 10:12pm, updated 30 October 2022 at 10:21pmBy Toshiyuki IshiwataPresented by Hisaaki NagaoSource: SBS Buyers expect some stability in quality and taste. So Catuai and Topazio are chosen at Progresso. They suit the natural environment and management policies of the farm.Published 30 October 2022 at 10:12pm, updated 30 October 2022 at 10:21pmBy Toshiyuki IshiwataPresented by Hisaaki NagaoSource: SBSDownload the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.https://podfollow.com/sbs-japaneseAdvertisementVisit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.ShareLatest podcast episodesAs a therapist, Asami felt Asian-Australian mental health was overlooked. Now she’s changing that.House prices fell almost 5 per cent in September quarter: Domain Price ReportDoes the Chalmers Budget go far enough?Afternoon News in Japanese 26 October 2022