SBS Japanese

Coffee Varieties at Fazenda Progresso (Coffee Break N70)

SBS Japanese

Supplied

Catuai (Red) and Topazio (Yellow). Credit: Toshiyuki Ishiwata

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2022 at 10:12pm, updated 30 October 2022 at 10:21pm
By Toshiyuki Ishiwata
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Source: SBS

Buyers expect some stability in quality and taste. So Catuai and Topazio are chosen at Progresso. They suit the natural environment and management policies of the farm.

Published 30 October 2022 at 10:12pm, updated 30 October 2022 at 10:21pm
By Toshiyuki Ishiwata
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Source: SBS

Download the free 
SBS Radio app
to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.
Advertisement
Visit our
Facebook
for more Japanese stories and images.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Asami Koike, founder and CEO of Shapes and Sounds

As a therapist, Asami felt Asian-Australian mental health was overlooked. Now she’s changing that.

Homes mid construction

House prices fell almost 5 per cent in September quarter: Domain Price Report

HELP FIGHT FAMINE PRESSER

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 26 October 2022