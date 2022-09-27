Could you be the next James Bond 007?

Now some of Bond's iconic high-tech gadgets are up for sale at Christie's Auction House in London to celebrate 60 years since the release of the first movie.



There are 61 lots available, including vehicles, costumes, and props, and they're expected to raise more than three million pounds, which will be split between 45 different charities.



The star attraction is Bond's Aston Martin DB5 car, complete with guns.



Speculation has been rife about who will next play Bond, with stars like Idris Elba and Henry Cavil being rumoured to take up the role.



An online auction of 36 items is already underway and will close on October the fifth.







