SBS Japanese

Could you be the next James Bond 007?

SBS Japanese

Up for sale - James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 from the movie 'No Time to Die'

Up for sale - James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 from the movie 'No Time to Die' Source: AAP / NEIL HALL/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 September 2022 at 10:55pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Source: SBS

In the movie world, James Bond 007 is no stranger to secrets. But he's a mere beginner compared to the producers of the franchise who are keeping the secret of who is to play the secret agent in the next movie. Some of his hi-tech gadgets are up for sale in an auction in London - but his new identity remains firmly under wraps.

Published 27 September 2022 at 10:55pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Source: SBS
Now some of Bond's iconic high-tech gadgets are up for sale at Christie's Auction House in London to celebrate 60 years since the release of the first movie.
There are 61 lots available, including vehicles, costumes, and props, and they're expected to raise more than three million pounds, which will be split between 45 different charities.
The star attraction is Bond's Aston Martin DB5 car, complete with guns.
Advertisement
Speculation has been rife about who will next play Bond, with stars like Idris Elba and Henry Cavil being rumoured to take up the role.
An online auction of 36 items is already underway and will close on October the fifth.


Download the free 
SBS Radio app
to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.
Visit our
Facebook
for more Japanese stories and images.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 27 September 2022

2022 AFL Grand Final - Geelong v Sydney

Geelong Cats won AFL Grand Final at MCG

UN Security Council meeting "maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine"

Families seen fleeing Russia to avoid conscription

Thomy Sloane

Thomy Sloane (MF 429) A guitarist who you can count on