Death toll still increasing following quakes in Turkey and Syria

The death toll from two devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria continues to rise.



Major aftershocks continue to rattle the region.



On top of the number of people killed, the 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude quakes have injured over 13,000 people.



Turkey has been devastated by many major earthquakes over the last hundred years.



One in 1939 killed 33,000 and one in 1999 killed 17,000 people.







