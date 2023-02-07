Death toll still increasing following quakes in Turkey and Syria

Earthquakes jolt Turkiye's provinces

Search and rescue operations in Hatay, Turkey Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

With more than 3,500 people killed and thousands more injured and homeless, survivors are scrambling to find trapped loved ones following two devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria. The World Health Organisation is warning the death toll could be eight times bigger.

The death toll from two devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria continues to rise.
Major aftershocks continue to rattle the region.
On top of the number of people killed, the 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude quakes have injured over 13,000 people.
Turkey has been devastated by many major earthquakes over the last hundred years.
One in 1939 killed 33,000 and one in 1999 killed 17,000 people.


