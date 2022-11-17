SBS Japanese

Donald Trump announces third bid for the White House

SBS Japanese

Election 2024 Trump

Former President Donald Trump gestures to supporters after announcing a third run for president, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Source: AP / Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 November 2022 at 2:07pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The twice-impeached former president, Donald Trump, has announced he will run for the 2024 election in the United States.

Published 17 November 2022 at 2:07pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The decision from the former president comes amid a string of losses for his favoured congressional candidates in the midterm elections, where a wave of blue has retained control of the Senate.

Mr Trump has also been confronting a slew of legal challenges, including a Department of Justice investigation into the alleged mishandling of documents at his Florida residence, and a series of inquiries relating to the January 6 Capitol attack.
LISTEN MORE

Protestors storm Capitol building, trying to prevent affirmation of Biden victory

Advertisement

Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories.

LEARN JAPANESE

Slow Japanese

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pavarotti And Sutherland

Hendel's oratorio Samson (VIVA! Opera 29)

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 16 November 2022

Shanghai crowds

As world population hits 8 billion, China agonises over too few babies

Masaki Shibata .jpg

Lifesaver puts his own questions and experience to test: The need to review beach signs