"People enjoy the endless quest," the Japanese Way of Tea marks its 50th anniversary in Sydney

Tomomi Nakaya, Ryoko Freeman, Mihoko Ura from Urasenke Sydney

Tomomi Nakaya, Ryoko Freeman, Mihoko Ura from Urasenke Sydney Association. Credit: Ryoko Freeman

Ryoko Freeman, Tomomi Nakaya, and Mihoko Ura, all members of the Chado Urasenke Tankokai Sydney Association, share their stories about Chado, the way of tea.

The Chado Urasenke Tankokai Sydney Association held a memorial tea ceremony 'Wago no chakai' this month to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

This year also marks the 49th anniversary of Urasenke Brisbane Liaison Office and the 30th anniversary of Chado Urasenke Tankokai Melbourne Association.

Why has Japanese Way of Tea been popular for so long in Australia? Have a listen to find out.
Dr.Genshitsu Sen, Wago no Chakai No.2 .jpg
Dr. Genshitsu Sen (right) at the Wago no Chakai in Sydney, marking the 50th anniversary of Urasenke Sydney Association. Credit: Ryoko Freeman

