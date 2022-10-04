Eyeing the Brisbane Olympics: Sunny Kito wins 4 gold medals at swimming nationals

The School Sports Championships is a national sports competition for primary and secondary school students.





From team sports such as football and rugby, to individual sports such as swimming and cross country, competitions are held from July to November to determine Australia's top athletes in all 19 sports.





The national swimming championships was held in Brisbane in August.





Sunny Kito, a 10 year old Sydney student, competed in five events on this national stage, winning gold medals in four of them.



Credit: Kanae Kito Born in Australia to a swimming coach father and a former swimmer mother, Sunny has been swimming since he could remember. He is the youngest of three children, with both his older brother and sister competing at an elite level of swimming as well.





Sunny won gold in 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley and 4x50m medley relay.





Of these four events, Sunny says the best was the individual medley, also known as 'king of swimming' in Japan, leading 6.37 seconds ahead of second place.





In the 100m breaststroke, which is his speciality, Sunny won the race beating his personal record by 6 seconds.



Credit: Kanae Kito This was Sunny's first time at the nationals.





"I was nervous and scared" , he tells SBS Japanese.





His mother, Kanae says, Sunny usually has a relaxed personality and is very chatty when he first arrives at the race venue, "much more relaxed than the other competitors".





However, when its the time to race, Sunny transforms into a different person, she explains.





"I switch on [my focus] on the blocks", adds Sunny.





Kanae says she keeps a close eye on her children's sleep and diet, and this year, has been particularly careful about COVID, the flu and cold.





To get to the School Sports Championships, you must compete at your school, zone, regional and state, explains Kanae.





"So if you’re unwell and miss any of the race, your dream to compete at the national ends there".





Sunny's entire family supported him in his quest to go to nationals, Kanae looks back.





He told SBS Japanese without hesitation, that his dream for the future is the "Brisbane Olympics".





Sunny will be 20 years old at the 2032 games.





He says that he has achieved his first year's goal toward his dream, 10 years from now.





For Sunny and Kanae's full interview, click below.



LISTEN TO 「目指すはブリスベン五輪」 鬼頭サニー君 水泳全国大会で金4個 08:49 Play

