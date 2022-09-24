SBS Japanese

Families seen fleeing Russia to avoid conscription

UN Security Council meeting "maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine"

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Minister for Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation speaks about Ukraine at the UN on September 22, 2022. Credit: Lev Radin/Sipa USA

Published 24 September 2022 at 4:21pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Source: SBS

Russia has called on 300,000 reservist troops to join the fight in Ukraine causing many to flee the country as protests erupt in 37 cities nationwide leading to more than 1,300 arrests. This comes as the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council meet to further condemn Russia's war on Ukraine.

Moscow began its mandatory troop call-up on Thursday to try to bolster a stumbling war effort in Ukraine, with authorities saying thousands had volunteered even as Russian men fled the country to avoid being forced to fight.
In several videos on Twitter women and children can be seen crying as they farewell their husbands, fathers and brothers, fearful they may never see them alive again.
At airports, a mass exodus is forming with Russian families fleeing to neighbouring countries that allow Russians visa-free entry, with the majority of flights fully booked.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denies Russians are abandoning their country.
The troop call-up has also resulted in protests in 37 Russian cities with more than 1,300 arrested according to the independent Russian human rights group OVD-Info.
In St Petersburg, police in riot gear packed male and female protestors into buses and off to jail.


