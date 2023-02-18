Federal Opposition accuses Labor of weak border policies

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese points his finger in Question Time

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Question Time Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The federal government has defended its decision to make changes to temporary protection visas, as the Defence Department reveals it has boosted its surveillance presence in Australia's top End. The opposition suggests the Defence Department's move signals a concern that the changes could prompt a resumption in people smuggling boat arrivals.

Australia's department of Defence says it has stepped up its ship and aircraft operations in Australia's northern waters, amid criticism over Labor's decision to ease the pathway to permanent residency for thousands of asylum seekers earlier this week ((13 Feb)).
Deputy Chief of the Defence Force, Vice Admiral David Johnston has told a Senate Estimates hearing about an increase in support to Operation Sovereign Borders ((OSB)) following a request from Commander, Rear Admiral Justin Jones.
It's led to criticism from the federal opposition that Labor is weakening border controls.
The government on Monday ((13 Feb)) revealed 19,000 temporary protection and safe haven enterprise visa holders, who arrived prior to commencement of Operation Sovereign Borders in 2013, would be eligible to stay in Australia permanently.
Opposition Home Affairs spokeswoman Karen Andrews says the Defence Department's move can only be due to an increased risk of unauthorised boat arrivals.


Download the free 
SBS Radio app
to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.
Visit our
Facebook
for more Japanese stories and images.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mayu Tomaru in action

Beef tongues and possum sausages (FS 1)

Charlie Needs Braces

Charlie Needs Braces (MF 449) New solo project

Mayumi Arahata

Living with epilepsy, a Sydney-based Japanese therapist shares her experience to raise awareness

Oleg Sutulov standing outside Mavka cafe.

Oleg grew up in the former Soviet Union. Now he employs Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war