Federal Opposition accuses Labor of weak border policies

Australia's department of Defence says it has stepped up its ship and aircraft operations in Australia's northern waters, amid criticism over Labor's decision to ease the pathway to permanent residency for thousands of asylum seekers earlier this week ((13 Feb)).



Deputy Chief of the Defence Force, Vice Admiral David Johnston has told a Senate Estimates hearing about an increase in support to Operation Sovereign Borders ((OSB)) following a request from Commander, Rear Admiral Justin Jones.



It's led to criticism from the federal opposition that Labor is weakening border controls.



The government on Monday ((13 Feb)) revealed 19,000 temporary protection and safe haven enterprise visa holders, who arrived prior to commencement of Operation Sovereign Borders in 2013, would be eligible to stay in Australia permanently.



Opposition Home Affairs spokeswoman Karen Andrews says the Defence Department's move can only be due to an increased risk of unauthorised boat arrivals.







