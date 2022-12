Available in other languages

Socceroos fans are ecstatic as Australia's dramatic 1-nil victory over Denmark sent them into the round of 16 playoff.



In the audio, there is a report of Australia's reaction to the win against Denmark, followed by a preview for Japan vs Spain starting at 6 am on Friday (AEDT).



