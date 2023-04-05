"Finally feeling at home," a Japanese victim of family violence finds her voice in comedy

Credit: Akemi Kawabata Ms Kawabata has been searching for a way to express herself. She tried music instruments, acting, and took up a comedy course in 2018 while she was working full-time in the tourism industry.





Ms Kawabata still has her day job but will be on her first solo show this month at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023.





Her comedy script is based on her experience as a survivor of family violence. Ms Kawabata grew up in Osaka, Japan, with her parents and an elder sister.





"I was abused verbally and punched and kicked by my dad on a daily basis," Ms Kawabata said.





Ms Kawabata came to Australia when she was 26 years old as a working holiday maker. She found her "freedom" in Australia and decided not to return.





Ms Kawabata hopes that talking about her experience on stage will help raise awareness of family violence, as well as expressing herself.





"I've been always wanting to perform but my dad never allowed me to do so. Now, I can do anything here, my feelings just explode."





In the audio, Ms Kawabata talks about how she took up comedy and her painful past.



For family violence support: Call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 | 1800respect.org.au





For crisis support: Lifeline 13 11 14 | lifeline.org.au





Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800 | kidshelpline.com.au





MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78 | mensline.org.au





In an emergency call 000.



Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.