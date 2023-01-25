Finding common ground to really celebrate Australia

For some people, Australia Day – that is currently held on this day – is a day of celebration. For many it's the day when they officially become Australians, with many citizenship ceremonies held on this day.





Gavin Somers is an Aboriginal singer and songwriter.





He says it's important for people to be allies with Aboriginal People, and particularly Australians with migrant backgrounds, who can have a real understanding of the history and struggles of Aboriginal People.



READ MORE Australia Day date of January 26 remains painful, problematic for many First Nations people

Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories.