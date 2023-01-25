Finding common ground to really celebrate Australia

Sorry Day Remembrance

SYDNEY, NSW - MAY 26: A woman is silhouetted behind the Aboriginal flag during an event to mark Sorry Day May 26, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. The first National Sorry Day was held on 26 May 1998 - one year after the tabling of the report "Bringing them Home" which was the result of an inquiry into the forced removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their parents, families, communities and culture. The Day offers the community the opportunity to participate and be involved in activities to acknowledge the impact of the policies of forcible removal on Australia's indigenous populations. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images) Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images

The 26th of January is a difficult day for many Indigenous People, reminding them violence and a destruction of their culture.

For some people, Australia Day – that is currently held on this day – is a day of celebration. For many it's the day when they officially become Australians, with many citizenship ceremonies held on this day.

Gavin Somers is an Aboriginal singer and songwriter.

He says it's important for people to be allies with Aboriginal People, and particularly Australians with migrant backgrounds, who can have a real understanding of the history and struggles of Aboriginal People.
