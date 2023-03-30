From a tourist to a member of the community, Japanese foodie reflects her 20 years in Barossa valley

Ai Vanderzwan at a market in Barossa Valley

Credit: Ai Vanderzwa

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

There are only a handful Japanese residents in Barossa Valley.

Ms Ai Vanderzwan visited Barossa Valley as a tourist first, then she has been a member of the community for twenty years.

Ms Vanderzwan came to Australia when she was a uni student. She majored in Agriculture and wanted to experience an Australian farm life, which is very different from the one in Japan.

After spending time and finishing training at the farm in Victoria, Ms Vanderzwan visited Barossa Valley as a tourist. After spending some time in Japan and in other parts of Australia, Ms Vanderzwan kept thinking about the beautiful people, food and wine in Barossa Valley.

After moving to Barossa Valley, Ms Vanderzwan met her future-husband at one of the events held at a winery.

"If there was no wine at Barossa Valley, I would't have met him," she said.

In the audio, Ms Vanderzwan talks about her life in Barossa Vally.
Ai Vanderzwan
Ai Vanderzwan Credit: Ai Vanderzwan

Download the free SBS Audio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories.

LISTEN MORE

Slow Japanese

Moving Goalposts: Beyond Barriers

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Commemorative bench in Hiro-Nagahama park in Hiroshima

Do you know who Cherry Parker is? Volunteers in a Japanese town built a commemorative bench for the couple

Israel Politics

Israel PM Netanyahu forced to delay planned judicial reform

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 29 March 2023

People laughing. Credit - Pexels Helena Lopes 1800x1013.jpg

Australia Explained: A guide to Aussie humour（Ep.5）