From a tourist to a member of the community, Japanese foodie reflects her 20 years in Barossa valley

Ms Ai Vanderzwan visited Barossa Valley as a tourist first, then she has been a member of the community for twenty years.





Ms Vanderzwan came to Australia when she was a uni student. She majored in Agriculture and wanted to experience an Australian farm life, which is very different from the one in Japan.





After spending time and finishing training at the farm in Victoria, Ms Vanderzwan visited Barossa Valley as a tourist. After spending some time in Japan and in other parts of Australia, Ms Vanderzwan kept thinking about the beautiful people, food and wine in Barossa Valley.





After moving to Barossa Valley, Ms Vanderzwan met her future-husband at one of the events held at a winery.





"If there was no wine at Barossa Valley, I would't have met him," she said.





In the audio, Ms Vanderzwan talks about her life in Barossa Vally.



Ai Vanderzwan Credit: Ai Vanderzwan

Download the free SBS Audio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.