Last financial year (2021-2022), the wage difference between women and men remained at 22.8 per cent which means means on average women earned $26,596 dollars less than men.



Data has revealed women in Australia are earning nearly $26,000 less than their male colleagues.



The average full time wage for women is now just over 90,000 dollars a year while for men, it's almost 117.000.





And men are nearly twice as likely as women - to be among the top 25 per cent of earners.







