Genghis Khan and Kushikatsu (FS 6)

Genghis Khan in Hakodate Japan

Close-up of Genghis Khan, popular Japanese dishes, also known as jingisukan. Credit: helovi/Getty Images

Mayu cooked a series of local specialties in Japan during the lockdown. They included Genghis Khan from Hokkaido and Kushikatsu from Osaka.

Genghis Khan is a dish made with grilled mutton or lamb.
Mayu shows us the ingredients below.
Tomaru34 ジンギスカン.jpg
An example of Genghis Khan Source: Supplied / Mayu Tomaru
Kushikatsu (deep-fried skewers) and, children enjoying Kushikatsu and Yoshimoto TV comedy show (below).
Tomaru36 串カツ.jpg
Kushikatsu (deep-fried skewers) Source: Supplied / Mayu Tomaru
Tomaru35 串カツと吉本新喜劇で子どもたちをエンタテイン (2).jpg
A dinner during COVID-19 Lockdown (with children watching a comedy TV show) Source: Supplied / Mayu Tomaru


