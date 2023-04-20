Going electric: Australia looks to limit vehicle emissions

A man charging his electric car

Source: Getty / NurPhoto

Australia and Russia are the only two developed countries in the world without fuel efficiency standards in place or under development. Until now.

Australia is introducing a controversial national fuel efficiency standard, requiring car makers to limit emissions for all new vehicles sold, or face a penalty.

The federal government is launching Australia's first electric vehicle strategy to help Australians switch to cleaner, cheaper transport.

The strategy will introduce a national fuel efficiency standard - the controversial policy requiring car manufacturers to meet an average C-O-2 emissions target for all new light vehicles sold in the country, or pay a penalty.

