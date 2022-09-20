Going for gold: ”Japan has never been at a better position at the World Cup"

The 19th FIBA women's basketball world cup will kick off in Sydney on Thursday, September 22.





World's top 12 teams will play 38 games across 10 days, eyeing for gold and an automatic qualification into the Paris Olympics games in 2024.





This is the second time Australia has hosted the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup since 1994.





Maki Takada, captain of Japan's national team, known as "Akatsuki Japan" says, the team has never been at a better position to win gold at the World Cup.





Japan was the runner up at the Tokyo Olympics (losing 90-75 against the United States), and also achieved the unprecedented five consecutive titles at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup last year.





"The team has come a long way since my first World Cup" Takada tells SBS Japanese.





Compared to her first World Cup that she participated at just 20, the now 33 year old veteran says, the team is "going for a medal" and "that is what is expected of us".





Akatuski Japan arrived in Sydney on the 12th, and their preparation has been going well, including two wins against France and Belgium at test matches.



Toru Onizuka has taken over the position of head coach from Tom Hovasse since the Olympics.





"Under Hovasse, each player had a specific role to play. On top of that, our new coach expects each players to make decision on a case-by-case basis, and make such changes aggressively on the court"





For Takada personally, showing leadership, and pulling the team together throughout the tournament will be critical.





"We are disadvantaged in terms of height and physicality. But that's why we fight together. We can't defend with our heights, so we defend together. That's our strength" explains Takada.





Japan is in group B, alongside Mali, Serbia, Canada, France and Australia.





"Our first match against Mali will be critical in terms of getting our confidence and momentum together. We want to go into the final phase in a good position"





But Takada is equally looking forward to playing against Australia's Opals.



NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 31: Maddison Rocci of the Opals Is challenged by Maki Takada of Japan during game three of the International Series between the Australian Opals and Japan at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on May 31, 2022 in Newcastle, Australia. Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images "It will be a tough match, especially against the home crowd"





Despite winning 2 out of 3 games in their recent friendly against the Opals in May, Takada says the members going into the World Cup are different for both teams.





"While maintaining our confidence, we will approach the game with fresh mind"





The 33 year old power forward is also looking forward to possible match up with Opal's Lauren Jackson, who came out of retirement to join the national team at 41 years old.





Takada remembers watching Jackson in awe at her first World Cup.





"I didn't have the chance to play with her back then. The fact that this time I may have the chance, and even be matched up against her, I am so looking forward"





" I am ageing too, so I know that playing at 41 is not easy. It's amazing she is doing that"





For Takada's full interview, listen from below.



LISTEN TO 「目標は金メダル」 女子バスケW杯 開幕目前インタビュー、キャプテン・髙田真希選手 10:29 Play Japan will play in group B with the following schedule:





23 Sept VS Mali



23 Sept VS Serbia



25 Sept VS Canada



26 Sept VS France



27 Sept VS Australia





For tickets go here .



