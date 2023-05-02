Helping more fans have a better time at the FIFA Women's World Cup

Courtenay Webeck (L) and Oscar Stubbs (SBS).jpg

Courtenay Webeck (L) and Oscar Stubbs Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In three months Australia and New Zealand are to host the FIFA Women's World Cup. And for the first time in Australian sport, vision impaired fans attending matches, will be able to follow all the action with specialised live commentary. It’s one of several measures - including sensory rooms and sensory kits - aimed at making the event more accessible.

When Australia and New Zealand host the Women’s World Cup later this year, Audio Descriptive Commentary for blind and vision impaired fans will be available at all live matches for the first time in Australia.
With little more than an app on their phone and a pair of headphones, supporters will be able to follow the action from the bleachers through real-time commentary, designed especially for those with limited sight.
The FIFA Women's World Cup will also cater to fans with autism and sensory issues.
Sensory kits, containing noise-cancelling headphones, weighted lap pads and fidget toys, will be available at all stadiums, while two stadiums will provide sensory rooms.
Those venues are yet to be announced.


Download the free 
SBS Audio app
to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.
Visit our
Facebook
for more Japanese stories and images.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 2 May 2023

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks (MF 458)

MR ISHIHARA EDITED 3.png

View from the top: How Sanshiro took his dream of hot air ballooning to new heights in Australia

Mina Matsudaira and Ryugo Fujita

The Fujita Salvage Operation: a Sydney-based writer published a book about the mission impossible