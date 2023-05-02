Helping more fans have a better time at the FIFA Women's World Cup

When Australia and New Zealand host the Women’s World Cup later this year, Audio Descriptive Commentary for blind and vision impaired fans will be available at all live matches for the first time in Australia.



With little more than an app on their phone and a pair of headphones, supporters will be able to follow the action from the bleachers through real-time commentary, designed especially for those with limited sight.



The FIFA Women's World Cup will also cater to fans with autism and sensory issues.



Sensory kits, containing noise-cancelling headphones, weighted lap pads and fidget toys, will be available at all stadiums, while two stadiums will provide sensory rooms.



Those venues are yet to be announced.







