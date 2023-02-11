Housing market: Blocks are getting smaller, prices are getting larger

Domain's new Housing Affordability report shows Sydney is the most expensive city based on block size - costing an average of $2400 per square metre.



Buyers are likely to find greater value in Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth at around half the price.



The state and territory break down of figures in the report shows house prices in Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra saw an easing pace of quarterly decline, while Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart stabilised.



The appetite for units amidst the cost of living crisis persists with prices outperforming houses in the December quarter in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Darwin, while Melbourne unit prices are in the fastest annual decline in the city’s history.







