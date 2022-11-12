How nightclubs could be cool in more ways than one

SBS Japanese

Nightclub excitement

Could nightclubs reduce our carbon footprin?

A hot, sweaty dance floor is helping heat and cool a Glasgow music venue by harvesting the heat from the dancers and storing it in rocks underground.

The managing director of the venue, S-W-G-3, Mr Fleming-Brown estimates that someone dancing their hardest can give off about 500 watts of power, compared to around 150 watts if you’re just sitting on your couch.
Capturing energy from gig attendees has allowed his venue’s gas boiler to be turned off completely, saving money and cutting their energy use.
Importantly, the energy generated can also be stored for months until needed, long after the party is over.
S-W-G-3 estimates that the project could save 70 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.
According to the latest industry statistics, there are 328 nightclubs in Australia, with a turnover of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars.
If they were all to introduce BodyHeat projects on the same scale as S-W-G-3 that could save around 23,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.


