How terrible skin breakouts in her teens led Yoshiko to look into Japanese superfoods

Japanese Superfood Yoshiko Takeuchi

Yoshiko Takeuchi is an author of JAPANESE SUPERFOOD Credit: Yoshiko Takeuchi

Published 10 January 2023 at 5:14pm
By Yumi Oba
Yoshiko Takeuchi is passionate about sharing her knowledge about Japanese superfoods. She says these superfoods can improve not only your health but your beauty as well.

Yoshiko Takeuchi, author of JAPANESE SUPERFOOD and COOKING WITH SOY, arrived in Australia in 1998 to fulfil her dream of "living in a foreign country".

She was contemplating Canada as well, but after hearing that Japanese chef Tetsuya Wakuda was one of the renowned figures in the industry, her decision was firm.

"I wanted to meet Tetsuya-san, and hear from him, how he learnt to cook."

"I was fortunate to have worked under him", Ms Takeuchi spoke to SBS Japanese.

"He is my eternal mentor."
Tetsuya Wakuda　Yoshiko Takeuchi
Yoshiko came to Australia in 1998 to meet renowned chef, Tetsuya Wakuda Credit: Sherly Susan Photography
Although Ms Takeuchi had only planned on staying in Australia for 8 months, she fell in love with the country and has called Australia home for over 20 years. She has worked at numerous restaurants and completed a degree in nutrition.

Today, Ms Takeuchi is passionate about sharing her knowledge about "Japanese superfood", which she coined after realising that many of the traditional Japanese ingredients like miso, seaweed, shiitake mushrooms, and green tea were rich in nutrients, high in antioxidants and low in calories.

"They help to prevent the risk of ageing, lifestyle-related diseases and cancer," says Ms Takeuchi , adding that the food improves your health and beauty.
Her interest in Japanese superfoods goes back to her teen years when she suffered terrible skin breakouts.

"I tried various cosmetics, supplements and treatments, spending a lot of money to improve my skin. I spent thousands to peel seven layers of my skin. But, even after all of that, I had breakouts."

"Somewhere, I knew these interventions wouldn't work if I didn't change the root of the problem - my diet."
Japanese Superfood Yoshiko Takeuchi
Credit: Sherly Susan Photography
Her cooking classes cover not only Japanese cooking techniques but nutrition and how Japanese superfoods can lead to your health and beauty.

"It can be incorporated into everyday meals, not just Japanese meals," says Ms Takeuchi .

"Before the pandemic, people only reviewed and changed their diet after becoming ill. Now, people are more proactive after realising that your immune system is the most important."
Japanese Superfood Yoshiko Takeuchi
Yoshiko Takeuchi is passionate about sharing Japanese superfood and its benefits Credit: Yoshiko Takeuchi
For Ms Takeuchi's full interview, listen below.
How terrible skin breakouts in her teens led Yoshiko to look into Japanese superfoods

10:45
