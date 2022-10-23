'I cannot deliver' - Liz Truss resigns

That's U-K Prime Minister Liz Truss announcing her resignation after just 45 days in office.



It makes her the shortest serving prime minister in British history.



She made the announcement outside Ten Downing Street, the official residence of the U-K leader, recognising she could no longer deliver the promises she made to the British people.



Questions are now swirling about what happens next.



Former treasurer Rishi Sunak - who ran against Truss in the most recent election - and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt are two of the front-runners.



There's also been speculation of former P-M Boris Johnson running again.



With the prospect of a third conservative prime minister in just over seven weeks, demand among the British public for a general election is growing.







