SBS Japanese

'I cannot deliver' - Liz Truss resigns

SBS Japanese

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street Source: AAP / ANDY RAIN/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 October 2022 at 1:45pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Source: SBS

U-K Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned following a disastrous economic plan and Conservative party division. Spending just six weeks as leader of Britain, Ms Truss has become the shortest serving P-M in the country's history.

Published 23 October 2022 at 1:45pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Source: SBS
That's U-K Prime Minister Liz Truss announcing her resignation after just 45 days in office.
It makes her the shortest serving prime minister in British history.
She made the announcement outside Ten Downing Street, the official residence of the U-K leader, recognising she could no longer deliver the promises she made to the British people.
Advertisement
Questions are now swirling about what happens next.
Former treasurer Rishi Sunak - who ran against Truss in the most recent election - and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt are two of the front-runners.
There's also been speculation of former P-M Boris Johnson running again.
With the prospect of a third conservative prime minister in just over seven weeks, demand among the British public for a general election is growing.


Download the free 
SBS Radio app
to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.
Visit our
Facebook
for more Japanese stories and images.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

RIN-PA, Girls Samurai Performance Team

Rin Kuramoto of Girls Samurai Performance Team RIN-PA

Renowned Japanese taiko player Eiichi Saito (left) and Ayako Tsunazawa, president of non-profit taiko playing organization Taikokoro

Inaugural Australia & NZ Taiko Conference takes place in Melbourne to "play the drum together again"

Carer

Syndeyside: Mind Your Health and National Carers Week

A student writes on a worksheet (AAP).jpg

Marked decline in school students' writing skills indicates systemic issue, say experts