SBS Japanese

I went to a Japanese primary school in Melbourne, and moved between two worlds

SBS Japanese

The author as a school child at Japanese School of Melbourne

The author as a school child at Japanese School of Melbourne Credit: Emma Sullivan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2022 at 9:38am
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS

"Out on the school yard, our free time resembled a circus. The Japanese education system placed unicycles in schools to encourage building core muscles, balance and discipline – and dozens of children would glide around on one wheel."

Published 30 September 2022 at 9:38am
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Freelancer writer Emma Sullivan wrote an article titled '
I went to a Japanese primary school in Melbourne, and moved between two worlds
' for SBS Voices.

After the release of the article at the end of June this year, the article gathered interest from the Japanese community.

The article is about her days at a Japanese school in Melbourne. Ms Sullivan was born and grew up in Australia and has a Japanese mother. She shared her experience of living between the two worlds.

Advertisement
You can read the original article
here
.

Interview after the release of the article

Emma Sullivan
Emma Sullivan Credit: Emma Sullivan
In the audio, Ms Sullivan tells us why she decided to write about her experience and shares her thoughts as a Japanese Australian. The interview was conducted in Japanese.
LEARN JAPANESE

Slow Japanese

Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Marsa Malaz Kempinski - Nozomi, Doha, Qatar. Architect: Rockwell Group , 2016.

No room at the inns for World Cup fans

Cecilia Bartoli

Mozart's Così fan tutte (VIVA! Opera 26)

Ishiwata_Fazenda Progresso 2022.jpg

Fazenda Progresso 2022 Quality Control (Coffee Break N69)

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 28 September 2022