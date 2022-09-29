Freelancer writer Emma Sullivan wrote an article titled ' I went to a Japanese primary school in Melbourne, and moved between two worlds ' for SBS Voices.





After the release of the article at the end of June this year, the article gathered interest from the Japanese community.





The article is about her days at a Japanese school in Melbourne. Ms Sullivan was born and grew up in Australia and has a Japanese mother. She shared her experience of living between the two worlds.





You can read the original article here .



Interview after the release of the article

Emma Sullivan Credit: Emma Sullivan In the audio, Ms Sullivan tells us why she decided to write about her experience and shares her thoughts as a Japanese Australian. The interview was conducted in Japanese.



