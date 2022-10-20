Inaugural Australia & NZ Taiko Conference takes place in Melbourne to "play the drum together again"

The inaugural Austalian & New Zealand Taiko Conference (ANZTC) 2022 will take place from the 28th of October to the 30th of October in Melbourne.





This will be the first Taiko Conference in Oceania. About 55 participants will attend, who are mostly from Australia but some will fly into Australia from New Zeland, Japan, and the United States.





Taiko is commonly explained as Japanese drum. As its popularity grew globally, Taiko Conference in both North America and Europe grew bigger and bigger.





In 2020, the inaugural World Taiko Conference was held online from Japan.



ANZTC was planned for 2021 originally, but due to the Covid-19 restrictions, it was posponed to 2022.





ANZTC 2022 has a special guest from Japan, Eiichi Saito, a renowned Japanese taiko player from Japanese taiko group Kodo.





In the audio, Ms Tsunazawa and Mr Saito talk about the conference and the charm of taiko.





Taikokoro organises a special taiko concert on the Melbourne Cup Day, featuring Eiichi Saito and Japanese musicians based in Australia.



