From turmoil, comes a truce - at least for now.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been forced to pause his plan to overhaul the country's judiciary.





Workers joined a general strike against the proposal, and hundreds of thousands of people - in a country of fewer than ten million - participated in public protests against it.





After months of protests, tensions came to a head when Mr Netanyahu sacked his Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for coming out against the proposal.



