Japanese students' footy team in Melbourne

Japan Warriors

Japan Warriors in Melbourne Credit: Japan Warriors

Published 11 September 2022 at 11:05pm
By Hisaaki Nagao
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Source: SBS

Japanese students playing AFL footy visited Melbourne from Japan last month. The tour resumed first time since COVID-19 pandemic began. Mr Sota Kobayashi seemed to enjoy footy experience in Melbourne.

