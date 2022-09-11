Japanese students' footy team in Melbourne

SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Japanese students' footy team in MelbournePlay10:34SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Japan Warriors in Melbourne Credit: Japan WarriorsGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.68MB)Published 11 September 2022 at 11:05pmBy Hisaaki NagaoPresented by Hisaaki NagaoSource: SBS Japanese students playing AFL footy visited Melbourne from Japan last month. The tour resumed first time since COVID-19 pandemic began. Mr Sota Kobayashi seemed to enjoy footy experience in Melbourne.Published 11 September 2022 at 11:05pmBy Hisaaki NagaoPresented by Hisaaki NagaoSource: SBSDownload the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.https://podfollow.com/sbs-japaneseVisit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.ShareLatest podcast episodesLanguage no barrier to volunteering: Helping displaced Ukrainian with a smileAustralia's leaders pay tribute to the QueenThe human cost of this year's World CupCash Savage & The Last Drinks (MF 426)