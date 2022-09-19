SBS Japanese

No restaurant infomation nor hotels, Japanese academics publish a travel guidebook about Australia

Dr. Mayumi Kamada, Nagoya University of Commerce and Business, in Japan

Dr. Mayumi Kamada (left) is a Professor in the Faculty of International Studies in Nagoya University of Commerce and Business. Dr Kamada led the initiative to publish a travel guide of Australia written by Japanese academics (right). Credit: Mayumi Kamada

Published 19 September 2022 at 10:22am
By Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS

The book has a list of libraries, museums, art galleries and universities across Australia to visit and learn.

Dr Mayumi Kamada, Professor at Nagoya University of Commerce and Business in Japan, took an initiative and published a travel guidebook written by Japanese academics who study Australia and are experts in the Land Down Under.

Dr Kamada said that one of the difficult things in writing and editing for a travel guidebook, which is a bit unusual task for a university professor, is to explain each subject in plain terms so that people as young as Year 7 students can read it without any difficulty.

In the audio, Dr Kamada explains how the idea of publishing a travel book written by scholars came through and shares places in Australia she would like to visit personally.

At the end of the interview, Dr Kamada talkd about her recent work on a Japanese immigrant Jiro Muramatsu (Jiro Muramats) who run a business in Western Australia and Northern Territory and died at the internment camp at Tatura during WWII.

Recently Mr Muramatsu's business account book was found in Japan by the study group Dr Kamada participates in. The State Library of Western Australia will keep the account book as one of its collection.
