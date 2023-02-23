"Our turn to send support," Japanese artists in Melbourne hold a charity concert for Türkiye and Syria

Melbourne-based Japanese artists are scrambling to hold a charity concert to support quake-hit Türkiye and Syria.





The idea of holding a charity concert came from Mr Toshinori Sakamoto, the leader of a Japanese taiko (drumming) group Wadaiko Rindo, just about two weeks ago. Then people around him have been working since to make the concert, Charity Concert for Earthquake Relief in Turkiye and Syria, a reality.





In the audio, Mr Sakamoto and two other performers, Mr Masayuki Murashita and Ms Sayaka Ohno, talk about their thoughts and share their own experiences.





Mr Murashita is a Japanese taiko drummer and Japanese flute player. He was affected by Great Hanshin earthquake in 1995, when he was a Year 5 student.





Ms Ohno was in Tokyo when the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami hit northern Japan in 2011.





Turkish singer Aylin Eser is also performing at the concert.



