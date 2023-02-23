"Our turn to send support," Japanese artists in Melbourne hold a charity concert for Türkiye and Syria

Melbourne-based Japanese artists

Melbourne-based Japanese artist are performing at a charity concert for the 2023 earthquake relief in Türkiye and Syria. Credit: Wadaiko Rindo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

"When Japan was hit by the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami in 2011, Türkiye was one of the first countries which sent help. Now it's our turn to send support," the organizer of the charity concert said.

Melbourne-based Japanese artists are scrambling to hold a charity concert to support quake-hit Türkiye and Syria.

The idea of holding a charity concert came from Mr Toshinori Sakamoto, the leader of a Japanese taiko (drumming) group Wadaiko Rindo, just about two weeks ago. Then people around him have been working since to make the concert,
Charity Concert for Earthquake Relief in Turkiye and Syria,
a reality.

In the audio, Mr Sakamoto and two other performers, Mr Masayuki Murashita and Ms Sayaka Ohno, talk about their thoughts and share their own experiences.

Mr Murashita is a Japanese taiko drummer and Japanese flute player. He was affected by Great Hanshin earthquake in 1995, when he was a Year 5 student.

Ms Ohno was in Tokyo when the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami hit northern Japan in 2011.

Turkish singer Aylin Eser is also performing at the concert.

Download the free SBS Audio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories.

LEARN JAPANESE

Slow Japanese

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A rainbow pride flag flies on Broken Hill town hall in Broken Hill, Queensland, during the Broken Heel Festival, September, 2017. (AAP image/Rebecca Gredley) NO ARCHIVING

Sydneyside: Sydney WorldPride 2023 and Mardi Gras Parade

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 22 February 2023

epaselect TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

Turkey rattled by more quakes

Taiyo Marchand.jpg

At 13, Taiyo is already a veteran busker travelling the world